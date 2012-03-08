* ECB holds rates at 1 pct
* ECB staff forecasts cut growth outlook, raises inflation
* Draghi says three-year money programme had profound effect
* Draghi says no split with Bundesbank or its chief
(Updates with Draghi comments at news conference)
By Eva Kuehnen
FRANKFURT, March 8 The European Central
Bank lowered its euro zone growth forecast after holding
interest rates at record lows on Thursday, and said things would
have been much worse without its dramatic action to pump a
trillion euros into the banking system.
The ECB's staff forecasts showed the economy could shrink by
0.5 percent this year and at best grow by a meagre 0.3 percent,
a slight downgrade of its previous estimate.
"Available survey indicators confirm signs of a
stabilisation in the euro area economy. However, the economic
outlook is still subject to downside risks," ECB President Mario
Draghi told a news conference, after the central bank left
interest rates at 1.0 percent.
Meanwhile, a recent 20 percent rise in oil prices is
rekindling inflation to some extent. It is now forecast to be
higher, at between 2.1 and 2.7 percent this year, above the
ECB's target of close to but below two percent.
"Owing to rises in energy prices and indirect taxes,
inflation rates are now likely to stay above 2 percent in 2012,
with upside risks prevailing," Draghi said.
The latest Reuters poll of 74 economists suggests the ECB
will hold rates at 1.0 percent until well into 2013.
German Bund futures rose while European shares and the euro
trimmed gains after Draghi said growth forecasts had been cut.
"In our view, the projections are still relatively
optimistic as hard data have failed to show the "stabilisation"
process, especially in the (euro zone) periphery. Risks are
clearly skewed to the downside," said Annalisa Piazza at Newedge
Strategy.
Draghi was in no doubt that the ECB's twin three-year
funding operations, which pumped over 1 trillion euros into the
euro zone banking system, had saved the currency bloc from a
serious crisis.
Borrowing costs for debt strugglers such as Italy and Spain
have tumbled as a result and Draghi said markets, including the
interbank lending market, had reopened and "real money"
investors were returning to euro assets.
"All in all, we see that great progress has been achieved,"
he said. "Simply compare what the situation was in November last
year and what it is today."
"NO SPLIT"
Nonetheless, he put the onus back on governments to fight
the euro zone crisis from now on, demanding "further progress
towards restoring sound fiscal positions and implementing the
structural reform agenda".
The euro zone economy has stabilised over recent months, in
part thanks to the ECB's back-to-back rate cuts in November and
December and the twin funding operations, which brought calm to
euro zone debt markets.
But that is likely to be the extent of the ECB's policy
response to the euro zone crisis, not least because of growing
signs of disquiet among some of his colleagues.
Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann aired his concerns in a
letter to Draghi last month. Juergen Stark, the ECB's
influential former head of economics, added his criticism by
telling a German newspaper on Thursday that the quality of the
central bank's balance sheet was now "shocking".
Stark was one of two German members of the ECB policymaking
fraternity who quit last year in protest at policies they felt
overstepped the central bank's remit. Draghi denied there were
any split this time.
"My personal relationship with Jens is excellent ... Nobody
is isolated in the Governing Council and especially the
Bundesbank is not isolated," he said. "I really cherish the
culture and the tradition of the Bundesbank."
In his letter, which was leaked to the conservative German
newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung on the day of the ECB's
second dose of three-year funds, Weidmann wrote about the
imbalances in the euro zone's payment system, TARGET2, and the
resulting risks for the Bundesbank, which would be exposed in
the unlikely event of the euro zone breaking up.
Draghi has played down those concerns and refused to comment
on the progress of a deal between Greece and its private
creditors designed to lower its debt, which closes later on
Thursday.
Greece's private creditors must decide by Thursday evening
whether they take part in the debt swap that is a key part of
Greece's new 130 billion bailout package. Failure to secure the
deal may put the rescue package at risk and open up the threat
of a chaotic debt default of Greece.
That, unlikely as it now looks, would force the ECB firmly
back into crisis-fighting mode.
