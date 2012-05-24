By Marc Jones
| FRANKFURT
FRANKFURT May 24 Disappointing euro zone data
on Thursday saw a host of top banks and economists firm up
forecasts for the European Central Bank to cut interest rates
below 1 percent for the first time in its history in the next
few months.
The clouds hanging over the euro zone's already battered
economy darkened further on Thursday as data from the bloc's key
services and manufacturing sectors came in worse than expected.
In response, a swathe of banks altered their ECB interest
rate calls and broader economic forecasts, reflecting the belief
that the 17-country euro zone is set to suffer a deeper
contraction than originally feared.
"Like most people I guess the latest sentiment indicators
and the threatening situation in Greece have made us reassess
our forecasts. The ECB is likely to respond to the deteriorating
economic outlook by cutting rates further," said Tobias
Blattner, an economist at Daiwa Securities in London.
"The only question for us now is whether they cut rates in
July, or whether like in November, Draghi surprises us and cuts
next month," he added.
J.P. Morgan and France's BNP Paribas also strengthened their
rate cut expectations.
"We have revised our ECB forecast and now expect the
refinancing rate to be cut to a new low of 0.5 percent by the
end of the third quarter," said BNP's Ken Wattret, predicting a
0.25 percent reduction next month.
Citi, which previously expected the ECB to leave its main
rate at 1 percent this year, also now sees that rate going down
another half a percent by the third quarter.
"Our new base case is that Greece will exit the euro. We
think that the consequences that that will have will see the ECB
do additional LTROs but also cut interest rates to 0.5 percent,"
said its top euro zone economist, Juergen Michels.
"Today's data also confirms the deterioration of the economy
and will allow the ECB to go beyond the 1 percent threshold," he
added.
Rate cut expectations have been on a rollercoaster ride
since the start of the year.
Rates started the year at a record low 1 percent, but with
the debt crisis ongoing most experts were predicting additional
cuts until the ECB's move to pump over a trillion euros of ultra
cheap funding into the banking system, earned a lull in the
troubles.
The consensus then - even as recently as last month - was
that rates would stay on hold (click ). However
the relapse in the crisis and a growing fear that Greece will
leave the euro has seen things turn again.
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)