* ECB seen holding key interest rate at 0.75 pct
* New bond-purchase plan in focus as much as rates
* Rate decision due at 1245 GMT, news conference 1330 GMT
By Eva Kuehnen
FRANKFURT, Nov 8 The European Central Bank is
expected to leave interest rates on hold on Thursday, waiting
instead to show its mettle with a new bond-purchase programme
that is ready for use as soon as Spain asks for help.
The bank said last month it was ready to buy bonds of
debt-strained governments such as Spain and Italy once they had
signed up to a European bailout programme. So far no request has
been made, but the announcement alone has calmed markets.
Underlying economic problems persist, however, and gloomy
data indicated earlier this week that the euro zone economy
risked shrinking more than expected in the fourth quarter, which
the ECB could eventually respond to by cutting rates.
ECB President Mario Draghi gave a downbeat assessment of the
euro zone economy in a speech to German bankers on Wednesday.
"Unemployment is deplorably high," he said. "Overall
economic activity is weak and it is expected to remain weak in
the near term. And the growth of money and credit are subdued."
"In this context, inflation is well contained," he added.
"We expect it to fall below 2 percent next year."
While a Reuters poll gave an 80 percent chance the ECB will
hold its main refinancing rate at 0.75 percent on Thursday, most
of the 73 analysts polled expected it will be cut to a new
record low of 0.5 percent within the next few months.
The ECB's policymaking Governing Council began meeting at
around 0800 GMT in Frankfurt. It announces its decisions at 1245
GMT.
"We expect the ECB to remain firmly on hold," said Goldman
Sachs economist Dirk Schumacher. "Neither the data that have
become available since last month nor actions from euro area
governments justify additional measures at this point."
Before cutting rates further, the ECB will focus on making
sure that its record low rates reach companies and households
across the euro zone, a mechanism that has been broken by the
debt crisis.
The new bond-purchase plan -- dubbed Outright Monetary
Transactions (OMT) -- is the ECB's designated tool to fix this
mechanism. It just needs to be activated and that can only be
done by the respective governments requesting a bailout.
CALLING FOR HELP
Investors and euro zone policymakers have been urging Spain
to seek aid from Europe's bailout funds, but Spanish Prime
Minister Mariano Rajoy has so far avoided seeking help, saying
he wants assurances ECB intervention would bring down Spain's
debt costs.
Pressure has eased somewhat as yields on Spanish government
bonds have dropped by around 2 percentage points since Draghi
said in late July the ECB was ready to do "whatever it takes to
preserve the euro" - a pledge that heralded the bond-buy plan.
Some economists have now raised the possibility that the OMT
might not have to be activated considering its impact so far.
But Matteo Cominetta, European economist at UBS, said
eventually the OMT would be put the test because of the large
amount of Spanish sovereign debt coming up for renewal next year
- roughly 140 billion euros according to Reuters data.
"Next year, you will have a record supply of Spanish bonds
up for renewal in a situation where macro economic data will
remain very bad for a long time in Spain," Cominetta said.
The European Commission said in its autumn forecasts on
Wednesday that Spain would suffer a recession almost three times
deeper at 1.4 percent in 2013 than the 0.5 percent contraction
predicted by Madrid, unless it takes additional steps.
The Commission also said the euro zone economy would barely
grow next year, but pick up in 2014.
Euro zone inflation eased in October to 2.5 percent
year-on-year from 2.6 percent in September, thanks to slower
energy price growth, though it stayed above the ECB target of
below but close to 2 percent.