* ECB holds main refi rate at 0.5 pct, deposit rate at zero
* New staff projections 2013 lower GDP, inflation slightly
* No new action yet on SME lending, ABS, collateral
By Sakari Suoninen
FRANKFURT, June 6 The European Central Bank kept
its main interest rate on hold at a record low 0.5 percent on
Thursday, saying that improved economic data in May confirmed
its forecast of a gradual recovery from prolonged recession
later this year.
ECB President Mario Draghi told a news conference the bank's
easy monetary policy "should continue to support prospects for
an economic recovery later in the year" and it would remain
"accommodative" for as long as necessary.
He also said the bank was still looking at ways to boost
lending to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and
revitalising the market for asset-backed securities but any
action was "not for the short-term".
The ECB slightly lowered its economic outlook for the euro
area this year, saying output would decline by 0.6 percent in
2013 but grow by 1.1 percent next year. ECB staff forecast
inflation of 1.4 percent this year and 1.3 percent in 2014 --
below the bank's target of below but close to 2.0 percent.
Draghi said the rate-setting governing council discussed at
its monthly meeting the possibility of cutting the rate at which
banks deposit money with the central bank to below zero.
The ECB was technically ready to do so but would keep this
and other unconventional options "on the shelf" for now, he
said.
Asked if the decision was unanimous, Draghi said there was a
consensus that "there wasn't any direction change that would
grant immediate action". In the past, he has used the term
consensus to signal a large majority rather than unanimity.
"This can be seen as a reaction to the slight improvement in
the purchasing managers indices (PMIs), which seem to signal
that the worst is over in the euro zone," said David Kohl, chief
economist for Germany at Julius Baer.
A firm majority of 81 economists polled by Reuters before
Thursday's rate decision did not expect the ECB to cut its main
refinancing rate or its deposit rate
this month or in the near future.
Draghi did not rule out further policy action if needed.
Purchasing managers index surveys on Wednesday showed euro
zone business activity shrank in May, but at a slightly slower
pace. Downturns have eased in France, Italy and Spain, and
Germany is stabilising, the data showed.
Inflation, which fell to 1.2 percent in April, rose back to
1.4 percent in May, while Eurostat confirmed the bloc's economy
contracted by 0.2 percent in the first quarter of the year.
"If data were to disappoint going forward, then a refi rate
cut becomes an option," ABN Amro economist Nick Kounis said.
European shares extended falls and peripheral bond yields
rose as Draghi spoke, after he cautioned against getting too
optimistic about current market conditions.
DOOR AJAR
Draghi kept up pressure on euro zone governments to maintain
the pace of deficit and debt reduction, saying that countries
should be given more time to correct excessive deficits only in
exceptional circumstances.
His comments sounded critical of the European Commission's
decision last week to propose more time for five countries to
cut their budget shortfall to the EU limit of 3 percent of GDP,
including a two-year extension for France.
At last month's post-rate decision news conference, Draghi
said the central bank would look at negative deposit rates "with
an open mind and we stand ready to act if needed".
But that might be ammunition the ECB wants to keep unused
unless the economy enters a downward spiral.
"It's not never-ever, but probably a lot would have to
happen for it to happen," ABN Amro's Kounis said.
Other options could include moves to boost lending to SMEs,
the economy's backbone, although plans have not been finalised
and Draghi said he saw the European Investment Bank - the EU's
soft-lending arm - taking the lead.
Varying borrowing costs in different parts of the common
currency area have developed into a major headache for the ECB,
with firms and consumers in the debt-ridden south having to pay
much higher interest rates than their counterparts in the north.
After months of hinting at action, the ECB has lately sought
to temper expectations, warning against expecting a bazooka.
ECB Vice-President Vitor Constancio said last week that one
should not "overblow" options the ECB has to repair the market
for asset-backed securities, which could help access to funding
when bank lending channels are blocked.
European Council President Herman Van Rompuy said on Friday
he expected a joint proposal with the European Investment Bank
to improve SME financing this month, although the ECB seems
content to be a junior partner in any such scheme.