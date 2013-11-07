LONDON Nov 7 The European Central Bank shocked financial markets by cutting its main interest rate to a new record low of 0.25 percent on Thursday, responding aggressively to a slump in inflation way below its target.

The 23-man Governing Council had faced intense market scrutiny in the run-up to Thursday's decision after a surprise slump in euro zone inflation to 0.7 percent in October - far below the ECB target of just under 2 percent.

But market pricing had largely shown investors backing off bets of an actual cut in rates this early.

DAVID THEBAULT, HEAD OF QUANTITATIVE SALES TRADING, AT GLOBAL EQUITIES, IN PARIS.

"This will give European exporters much-needed breathing space, with the euro currency finally falling back. Draghi has now to explain the surprise move. Is it because the ECB is starting to seriously worry about deflation?"

RICCARDO BARBIERI, CHIEF EUROPEAN ECONOMIST AT MIZUHO IN LONDON

It's a bit reminiscent of the first ECB rate meeting that Draghi chaired when the situation was quite similar and on that occasion he also got a consensus for a rate cut.

We might hear at the news conference that it wasn't a unanimous decision, but inflation fell across the area, including in Germany so I think the Bundesbank will be less concerned at this point.

If they hadn't done anything, with the Fed getting a leader who is even more dovish than Bernanke, then the pressure on the euro could have become quite extreme.

It's not true that this won't make much difference. For one thing it lowers the cost of funding for the banks that rely on the ECB. It gives then some support at a moment when they have to increase their capital ratios. It's assymetrical because it mainly helps banks in southern Europe but that is what the euro zone needs.

It has also weakened the euro and it's shown that when the ECB talks about forward guidance it's not just words. It can act.

ANDREW BOSOMWORTH, SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER AT PIMCO IN MUNICH

I'm a little surprised by the timing. While we thought they would cut by 25 basis point, we were expecting December.

I think it is the right decision. It shows they are taking the risk of undershooting their inflation mandate seriously.

Now that the policy rate is at the lower bound, it begs the question how the ECB will react next year if growth and inflation fail to materialize? While quantitative easing would be the next logical step, I think the politics of asset purchases and the bifurcation within the Eurozone mean the deflationary threshold for QE will be much higher than in other countries conducting this experiment.

HOWARD ARCHER, CHIEF UK & EUROPEAN ECONOMIST, IHS GLOBAL INSIGHT

"If the ECB had not reacted to Eurozone consumer price inflation dropping to just 0.7 percent in October by cutting interest rates, it could have led the markets to questioning how meaningful the ECB's forward guidance was.

"While it seems unlikely that an interest rate cut to 0.25 percent would have a major impact in boosting euro zone growth, it may at least help keep the euro at a more competitive level and limit market interest rates."

JONATHAN LOYNES, CHIEF EUROPEAN ECONOMIST, CAPITAL ECONOMICS

"The ECB's decision to cut interest rates is a pleasant surprise given the Governing Council's previous insensitivity to the growing risks of deflation in the region - some members felt just last month that the case for a rate cut was not even worth discussing!

"The press conference ... may offer the prospect of more policy action, perhaps including more LTROs. But the ECB alone cannot address the deep-seated problems still facing the single currency union."

PHILIP SHAW, ECONOMIST WITH INVESTEC IN LONDON:

"I guess now what we are waiting for is, number one, a more in-depth explanation for the ECB's decision and, number two, whether it's accompanied by any other non-standard measures. It is not impossible that, for example, we get another three-year LTRO. That wouldn't be our central view but with today's surprise, who knows? It is notable that the Governing Council did not lower the deposit rate into negative territory and has left the corridor asymmetrical and that reflects possible laws of unintended consequences in having a key rate in negative territory."

FRANK OLAND HANSEN, DANSKE BANK ECONOMIST

"We had a rate cut pencilled in for December, so we were surprised that they decided to cut this month, but it was the correct thing to do when the inflation is that low - why wait another month?"

Asked why the bank chose to surprise instead of preparing markets first:

"They probably forged the consensus only in today's meeting, so they didn't have time for that."

STEPHEN LEWIS, CHIEF ECONOMIST, MONUMENT SECURITIES

"It's more surprising in the timing than the direction. One might have expected the ECB to wait until it published its next set of economic forecasts. Clearly, most of the people sitting around that table deciding policy feel that they have enough information on the figures on inflation that appeared recently to make this move.

"They probably feel that if they had delayed it, then they would have been open to criticism if the inflation rate had fallen even further than this.

On further announcements from Draghi at press conference: "It's a possibility, because the market is wondering what's going to happen in terms of bank liquidity in the early part of next year."

ZEG CHOUDHRY, HEAD OF EQUITIES TRADING AT NORTHLAND CAPITAL.

"It was a little bit of a surprise - there had been expectations that the announcement would be a damp squib, and a continuation of cheap money is going to be good for stocks, as monetary tightening gets pushed further out. We need a bit more time for the recovery to be confirmed."

ANNALISA PIAZZA AT NEWEDGE STRATEGY

"We expect no announcement of further non-standard measures during the press conference that will start at 13:30 GMT.

"We (and market expectations) anticipated no change in the policy stance as December looked more appropriate for a rate cut as more evidence on the economy and inflation would have been available with the updated ECB staff projections.

"Needless to say, the tone of the ECB press conference is expected to be dovish and we suspect the ECB Draghi will mainly justify today's cut with the recent sharp drop in inflation that could undermine inflation expectations in the medium term."

CLAIRINVEST FUND MANAGER ION-MARC VALAHU

"It's quite a surprise that they went ahead and cut rates right away."

CARSTEN BRZESKI, ING

"Deflationary risks and the stronger euro seem to have motivated the ECB's move. It is obvious that the ECB under president Draghi has become much more pro-active than under any of his predecessors. Let's now wait for the press conference to see whether Draghi has more surprises to offer."