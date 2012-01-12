* ECB to keep interest rates at 1.0 pct on Thursday
* To assess impact of previous measures before any new ones
By Sakari Suoninen
FRANKFURT, Jan 12 The European Central
Bank will take a breather this month after unleashing
back-to-back interest rate cuts and a slew of other measures,
pausing to assess the impact of the crisis-fighting steps it
took in the final two months of 2011.
The euro zone central bank is widely expected to keep rates
at 1.0 percent at its meeting on Thursday, which starts at 0800
GMT and is the first for two new policymakers - Germany's Joerg
Asmussen and Frenchman Benoit Coeure.
In a Reuters poll, 56 of 66 economists expected rates to
remain at the current level, which matches their lowest ever.
Central bank watchers' interest will focus on the news
conference with ECB President Mario Draghi starting at 1330 GMT.
Markets are looking for any sign the ECB could steer rates
into uncharted territory in coming months - most analysts expect
a cut in February or March - or whether it is happy to leave
them as the economy is showing some tentative signs of life.
To fight the crisis, the ECB last month started giving banks
ultra-long loans, eased collateral rules and kept buying
government bonds - as well as cutting interest rates for the
second time since Draghi took over the presidency on Nov. 1.
"The ECB's done an awful lot in the last couple of months
and this calls for a period of consolidation, let the dust
settle and see what's happening," Societe Generale economist
James Nixon said.
At the first chance to get 3-year funds, banks took a record
amount of 489 billion euros in late December, but so far much of
the money has returned to the ECB as overnight deposits.
Due to the generous liquidity provision and a bond-buying
programme, the balance sheet of the ECB and euro zone national
central banks has ballooned by more than 600 billion euros to
2.688 trillion in the last four months.
Analysts will be studying Draghi's comments on this to see
whether the balance sheet growth will continue or if the ECB is
starting to get more wary of the risks that this brings with it.
Especially interesting in this regard will be comments on
government bonds - the ECB has spent 213 billion euros on bonds
under the programme so far even though some policymakers have
openly questioned its effectiveness.
Now that the European bail-out fund is becoming operative
and has the right to buy bonds, the ECB could spend less, but it
is unlikely to be more communicative on this subject as it wants
to keep its options open.
"Everyone is looking for more clarity on bond-buying, but
nothing has changed," ING economist Carsten Brzeski said. "They
will continue on this thin line of doing something, but keeping
pressure on governments."
GROWING PAINS
Even as recent weeks have seen some slightly encouraging
data on the economy, it is too early for the ECB to change its
tack only a month after its most recent set of forecasts, and
its language on growth is likely to remain much the same.
The ECB cannot relax its attitude towards the economy as the
German statistics office said on Wednesday the euro zone's
biggest economy contracted in the last three months of 2011.
"Despite some stabilisation in the pace of the downturn, we
expect the assessment of substantial downside risks to the
economic outlook to be retained," RBS economist Nick Matthews
said in a note to investors.
At the same time, ECB watchers have seen a shift away from
the traditional anti-inflation language toward a more
growth-focused one as the debt crisis carries with it serious
risks, such as banks going on a lending strike.
"Inflation at least for the time being is the second
derivative, the focus is on growth and they are trying to avoid
the economy slipping into a severe recession, maybe due to a
credit crunch," ING's Brzeski said.
The weakening euro is also easing some of the remaining
fears of persistently falling prices, but will not, at least
yet, translate into fears of above-target inflation.
The euro has shed over 8 percent of its value against
the U.S. dollar since Draghi assumed office in November and is
trading near 16-month lows after rating agency Fitch warned of
dire consequences if the ECB does not take more action.
Greek woes will also be front-and-centre at the news
conference, with negotiations about the private sector taking a
hit on its holdings of the country's debt heating up.
The ECB has persistently argued against private sector
involvement (PSI), correctly forecasting that it would increase
contagion risks, and Draghi could offer himself a pat on the
back for that.
However, he is unlikely to join ECB policymaker Athanasios
Orphanides, who last week called for a reversal of PSI. Draghi
is expected to merely say that the country has to stick to the
conditions of the EU/IMF aid programme.
Analysts also see the ECB remaining equally tight-lipped on
its opinion about providing the IMF with euro zone central bank
funds to help countries mired in the debt crisis, being careful
not to close the door on that option.
"(They'll just say that) it should be done in a way so that
it is not considered indirect aid for governments," Brzeski
said.
