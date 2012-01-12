* ECB holds interest rates at 1.0 pct
* Says 3-year liquidity offer helping banks substantially
* Sees signs of economic stabilisation, uncertainty high
* Spanish, Italy bond auctions buoyed after ECB money flood
(Adds Draghi quotes, fresh economist comment)
By Sakari Suoninen and Eva Kuehnen
FRANKFURT, Jan 12 The European Central
Bank said on Thursday its flood of cheap 3-year loans is helping
banks and supporting morale across the euro zone, but it still
left the door open to further interest rates cuts.
It also said the bloc's economy was showing some signs of
stabilisation in activity deep down, although it faced risks.
The ECB left rates on hold at 1.0 percent at its first
policy meeting of 2012, pausing to assess the impact of
back-to-back cuts and a slew of other measures it took late last
year that are showing signs of helping fight the euro zone
crisis.
ECB President Mario Draghi told a news
conference the first of two 3-year cheap funding
operations the ECB announced in December was helping and that a
second change to borrow in February should also prove popular.
"The extensive recourse to the first three year
refinancing operation indicates that our non-standard policy
measures are providing a substantial contribution to improving
the funding situation of the banks, thereby supporting financing
conditions and confidence," Draghi told a post-meeting news
conference.
Draghi's comments on seeing tentative signs
on stabilisation in the economy after the record liquidity offer
boosted the euro .
To help fight the euro zone crisis, the ECB provided banks
in December with nearly half a trillion euros of cheap 3-year
money.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy has urged banks to use the
loans to buy sovereign bonds of euro zone strugglers and strong
debt auctions in Spain and Italy on Thursday suggested some may
be doing that, with analysts saying abundant liquidity helped
support demand.
Banks remain very reluctant to lend to each other, so the
ECB's action has helped keep the system working although there
is less evidence that the money is making its way into the real
economy.
Commercial banks' overnight deposits at the ECB have hit
successive all-time highs since the 3-year funds were dispersed,
though Draghi said there were some signs the money was finding
its way into the economy.
"The more time passes ... the more we see signs it has been
an effective policy measure," he said. "This decision has
prevented a credit contraction that would have been ... much,
much more serious."
"By and large, the banks that have borrowed the money from
the ECB are not the same (as those) that are redepositing the
money with the deposit facility of the ECB," Draghi added.
He also said the bank still stood
"ready to act" again on rates.
"This suggests that the ECB could cut rates further to
0.75 percent if financial tensions were to escalate," said
Berenberg bank economist Holger Schmieding. "The ECB identified
such tensions as the major risk to the economic outlook."
READY TO ACT
The ECB's decision to leave rates on hold after cuts in
November and December - taken unanimously - was in line with
market expectations.
"(The) monetary stance remains and will remain
accommodative," Draghi, adding: "...uncertainty is very high and
we will monitor all the developments and will stand ready to
act."
He declined to label 1 percent as a floor for ECB rates.
Analysts also highlighted Draghi's use in his opening
statement of the phrase "a very thorough analysis of all
incoming data and developments over the period ahead is
warranted", which they said could allow for further rate cuts.
Alongside the extraordinary liquidity to banks, the ECB has
eased its collateral rules and kept buying Italian and Spanish
government bonds although it continues to baulk at doing so to
the more dramatic extent which some policymakers have urged.
Spanish and Italian yields both fell sharply at Thursday's
auctions and Spain shifted twice the amount of bonds it expected
to.
"Is this (bond auction result) evidence that this trade
(banks using ECB 3-year money to buy bonds) is in place or not.
We frankly don't have enough elements to say that," Draghi said.
The euro zone economy continued to face high uncertainty, he
added, though he pointed to some signs of stabilisation.
At his first meeting at the helm in November, Draghi said
the euro faced a mild recession. He did not repeat that stance
on Thursday.
"Ongoing financial market tensions continue to dampen
economic activity in the euro area, while, according to some
recent survey indicators, there are tentative signs of
stabilisation activity at low levels," he said.
GREECE DEAL UNIQUE
Draghi said the ECB was pleased that euro zone leaders had
confirmed the involvement of private creditors in the second
Greek bailout was "unique and exceptional".
Greece's prime minister held crunch talks with the head of a
group representing private sector banks on Thursday, as
officials said negotiations on a voluntary swap of bonds to
lighten the country's debt burden entered the final stretch.
But senior European bankers say talks about private sector
creditors paying for part of a second Greek bailout are going
badly, raising the prospect that euro zone governments will have
to increase their contribution to the aid package.
ECB policymaker Athanasios Orphanides last week called for a
reversal of PSI. Draghi did not do the same. He also
repeatedly dodged the question whether the ECB could accept
losses on its holdings of Greek sovereign debt.
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen and Paul Carrel, writing by Mike
Peacock. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)