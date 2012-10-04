* Draghi says ECB stands ready with bond-buying programme
* ECB president gives no clues on timing of Spain aid
request
* Central bank keeps interest rates on hold at 0.75 pct
By Eva Kuehnen
BRDO PRI KRANJU, Slovenia, Oct 4 European
Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Thursday everything
was in place for the bank to buy the bonds of troubled euro zone
countries such as Spain and that conditions linked to it need
not be punitive.
At the first ECB meeting since Draghi unveiled his
controversial bond-purchase plan a month ago, markets were
looking for signs of when Spain might make a formal aid request
and trigger the programme that some have hailed as a saviour for
the battered euro zone.
Draghi offered no clues in that regard, but did say that
Spain had made "significant progress" in addressing its fiscal
problems, and that the bond plan - dubbed "Outright Monetary
Transactions", or OMT - had calmed financial markets, even if it
hasn't been used yet.
He declined to comment on whether Spanish bond yields were
at appropriate levels. An auction earlier on Thursday saw
Spanish borrowing costs fall.
"I could say that today, we are ready with our OMT," Draghi
told a news conference outside the Slovenian capital of
Ljubljana. "We have a fully effective backstop mechanism in
place once all the prerequisites are in place as well."
The euro pushed up against the dollar and Wall Street stocks
opened higher, buoyed by Draghi's positive assessment of the
bond-buying plan's impact on sentiment.
But the market boost that followed Draghi's late-July
promise to do "whatever it takes" to combat the three-year old
euro zone crisis has already begun to fade, amid concerns Spain
is resisting a formal bailout request.
Spanish two-year note yields have climbed more than half a
percentage point over the past month - a reminder that action
not words are needed to resolve the euro zone's three-year old
crisis.
"He sounded very satisfied with the OMT, like a proud father
saying we've produced this fantastic tool and others have to do
it," said Carsten Brzeski of ING. "It's very hard to say that
increased or diminished the pressure on Spain."
Beset by anti-austerity protests and threats of secession by
the wealthy northwestern region of Catalonia, Spanish Prime
Minister Mariano Rajoy has declined to seek a bailout, in part
because Germany opposes one, sources told Reuters this week.
He is also worried about the perception that Spain's
policies are being dictated from abroad, although analysts said
the ECB was unlikely to attach stricter conditions to any
bond-buying than those set by the EU and the IMF.
"There is a tendency to identify conditionality with harsh
conditions," Draghi said. "Conditions don't need to be
necessarily punitive."
Draghi, however, shot down suggestions that the ECB would
help Greece by extending the maturities of the Greek debt it
holds, saying that would be financing governments, which its
rules forbid the ECB from doing.
RATES STEADY
Before his news conference, the central bank announced that
its governing council had decided to keep its main refinancing
rate steady at 0.75 percent, a record low.
Some analysts still expect the bank to cut rates later this
year, although Draghi said a cut had not been discussed at the
meeting in Slovenia, one of two the bank holds each year away
from its Frankfurt headquarters, reducing chances of a reduction
in borrowing costs next month.
"While there was no discussion of an interest rate cut in
October, the ECB's press statement does little to dilute
suspicion that interest rates will sooner or later be trimmed to
0.50 percent," said Howard Archer of IHS Global Insight.
Annual inflation in the euro zone stood at 2.7 percent in
September, the 22nd straight month that it has been above the
ECB's target of just below 2 percent. This has limited the
bank's room to act on rates, even as the currency bloc risks
returning to recession in the third quarter.
The rate decision was in line with expectations -- a
majority of 73 economists polled by Reuters had expected no
change.
"Owing to high energy prices and increases in indirect taxes
in some euro area countries, inflation rates are expected to
remain above 2 percent throughout 2012, but then to fall below
that level again in the course of next year," Draghi said.
"Current levels of inflation should thus remain transitory
and not give rise to second round effects."
Undercutting the Spanish government on Thursday was its
newly appointed central bank governor Luis Maria Linde, who
described Madrid's forecasts for economic growth and tax
revenues in 2013 as overly rosy.
Investors are still expecting Rajoy to seek aid by the end
of the year, triggering the ECB's bond-buying programme.
"Markets are giving Spain the benefit of the doubt in
anticipation of a rescue," said Sassan Ghahramani, head of New
York-based hedge fund consultancy SHG Macro.