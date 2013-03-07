* ECB holds main refinancing rate at 0.75 pct
By Eva Kuehnen and Sakari Suoninen
FRANKFURT, March 7 Markets have settled quickly
after Italy's fractured election result and any threat of
contagion has been muted, the European Central Bank's chief said
on Thursday, suggesting it is in no rush to take any action.
Italians delivered a strong rejection of austerity measures
at elections last week and left no party grouping with enough
support to form a durable government, raising the prospect of
backsliding on economic reforms and debt-cutting measures.
"Markets after some excitement immediately after the
elections have now reverted back, more or less, to what they
were before," Draghi told a news conference after the ECB held
interest rates at a record low 0.75 percent.
"You have seen certainly that the contagion to other
countries has been muted this time, contrary to what might have
happened about a year and a half ago. And this is another
positive sign," he said.
The ECB has calmed the euro zone crisis with its pledge to
buy government bonds in potentially unlimited amounts but it
will only do so if a member country seeks helps from the bloc's
rescue fund and agrees to austerity policy conditions.
The programme, dubbed Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT),
is yet to be deployed and Italy could find itself outside the
ECB's umbrella if it cannot form a government prepared to adhere
to its rules.
"OMT remains, is in place," Draghi said. "It is a very
effective backstop, and it is there. But you know the rules."
A Reuters poll of economists showed uncertainty stemming
from Italy's election makes it more likely the ECB will have to
help struggling countries by buying their bonds at some point
but with Spain, not Italy, the most likely recipient.
Although the decision to keep rates on hold met analysts'
expectations, a growing minority of respondents - 22 out of 76
expect that, eventually, the ECB will cut its main refinancing
to a new record low of 0.5 percent.
The euro climbed to a session peak against the dollar after
Draghi gave no strong hint about monetary policy easing in the
months ahead.
But there may have been a divergence of views on the central
bank's Governing Council. "The prevailing consensus was to leave
the rates unchanged," Draghi said.
When decisions have been unanimous, he generally say so.
ONLY GRADUAL RECOVERY
New forecasts by ECB staff lowered its forecast for the
currency bloc in 2013. Gross domestic product is expected to
fall by between 0.1 and 0.9 percent this year, below a previous
range of -0.9 to +0.3 percent.
"Later in 2013, economic activity should gradually recover,
supported by a strengthening of global demand and our
accommodative monetary policy stance," Draghi said.
He added that downside risks to the economic outlook
prevailed, particularly if euro zone governments were slow to
implement structural economic reforms.
Inflation ranges were "broadly unchanged" but if growth
turned out to be weaker than expected then so would price
pressures, Draghi said.
The ECB has singled out the uneven transmission of its
record-low interest rates across the currency bloc as its main
problem, which begs the question as to whether a rate cut would
have much effect.
"Interest rates are not the problem, but the spread between
interest rates in the euro zone's core and the periphery. Not
much can be achieved with a cut and the ECB seems to be aware of
this," said Michael Schubert, economist at Commerzbank.
Italy's inconclusive election last week could exacerbate the
divergence and threaten the calm the ECB managed to impose with
its pledge in September to do whatever it takes to preserve the
single currency.
Analysts see actions targeted at funnelling money to small
businesses and consumers as more likely than a near-term rate
cut, which might not help the periphery of the currency bloc.
One move under consideration is tweaking the rules of
securities against which the ECB lends money to banks, but some
policymakers - including Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann -
are sceptical of the central bank taking additional risk.