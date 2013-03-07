* ECB holds main refinancing rate at 0.75 percent
* Draghi says markets have calmed after Italy vote
* Rate cut discussed, but consensus was against
By Eva Kuehnen and Sakari Suoninen
FRANKFURT, March 7 Markets have settled after
Italy's fractured election result and any threat of contagion to
other euro members has been muted, European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi said on Thursday, suggesting the bank is
in no mood to act.
The 17-country bloc's central bank discussed cutting
interest rates, but decided to keep them on hold, citing
positive economic survey indicators, which in turn suggest the
ECB is ready to keep rates at 0.75 percent barring the economy
taking another turn for the worse.
Italians delivered a strong rejection of austerity measures
at elections last week and left no party grouping with enough
support to form a durable government, raising the prospect of
backsliding on economic reforms and debt-cutting measures.
Draghi, an Italian himself, said there were many signs that
market confidence in the euro area was returning.
"Markets after some excitement immediately after the
elections have now reverted back, more or less, to what they
were before," Draghi told a news conference after the ECB held
its benchmark interest rate at a record low.
"You have seen certainly that the contagion to other
countries has been muted this time, contrary to what might have
happened about a year and a half ago. And this is another
positive sign," he said.
The ECB has calmed the euro zone crisis with its pledge to
buy government bonds in potentially unlimited amounts but it
will only do so if a member country seeks help from the bloc's
rescue fund and agrees to austerity policy conditions.
The programme, dubbed Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT),
has not yet been deployed and Italy could find itself outside
the ECB's umbrella if it cannot form a government prepared to
adhere to its rules.
If divided parties cannot reach a deal, the country could
face a new election within months, extending the period of
uncertainty.
"OMT remains, is in place," Draghi said. "It is a very
effective backstop, and it is there. But you know the rules."
A Reuters poll of economists showed uncertainty stemming
from Italy's election makes it more likely the ECB will have to
help struggling countries by buying their bonds at some point
but with Spain, not Italy, the most likely recipient.
Ten-year Spanish government bond yields fell
to 4.93 percent on Thursday. Italian yields, which
approached 5 percent after the election, were at 4.63 percent.
RATE CUT DISCUSSED
The decision to keep rates on hold was in line with
expectations. But a growing minority of respondents in a Reuters
poll - 22 out of 76 - expect the ECB will eventually cut its
main refinancing to a new record low of 0.5 percent.
"The door to a rate cut was not opened further, neither was
it closed," ING economist Carsten Brzeski said. "Rates should
remain on hold unless the economic recovery fails to materialise
in the coming months."
Draghi said a rate cut had been discussed and signalled that
some members of the bank's Governing Council had been in favour
of such a move, but gave no strong hint that further easing was
on the cards, pushing the euro to a session peak against the
dollar.
"We have discussed the possibility of doing it. So there was
discussion. The prevailing consensus was to leave the rates
unchanged," he said. When decisions have been unanimous, he
generally says so.
Draghi also poured cold water on the view that it could take
the interest rates on bank deposits at the ECB into negative
territory, saying that such a move could have "serious"
unintended consequences.
ONLY GRADUAL RECOVERY
The ECB staff lowered its forecast for the currency bloc in
2013. Gross domestic product is expected to fall by between 0.1
and 0.9 percent this year, below a previous range of -0.9 to
+0.3 percent.
"Later in 2013, economic activity should gradually recover,
supported by a strengthening of global demand and our
accommodative monetary policy stance," Draghi said.
He added that downside risks to the economic outlook
prevailed, particularly if euro zone governments were slow to
implement structural economic reforms.
Inflation ranges were "broadly unchanged" but if growth
turned out to be weaker than expected then so would price
pressures, Draghi said.
Despite staff projections putting next year's inflation at
about 1.3 percent, Draghi brushed off it undershooting the ECB's
target of just below 2 percent, saying it was still basically in
line with the aim.
The ECB has singled out the uneven transmission of its
record-low interest rates across the currency bloc as its main
problem, meaning that a rate cut could have only limited impact.
Draghi also dampened speculation that the ECB was planning
special measures to help small businesses.
"We are not at this point in time ... committing or planning
anything special," Draghi said when asked about possible moves
to boost lending to SMEs, including potential changes to
collateral rules.