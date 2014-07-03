FRANKFURT, July 3 The European Central Bank will from next year publish minutes of its policy meetings and hold them every six weeks rather than every month, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday.

"We announce our commitment to publish regular accounts of the monetary policy meetings, which is intended to start with the January 2015 meeting," he told a news conference after the bank left interest rates unchanged at record lows.

