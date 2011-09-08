FRANKFURT, Sept 8 European Central Bank
President Jean-Claude Trichet kept up pressure on Italy on
Thursday to follow through on promised reforms but welcomed the
country's latest steps on budget austerity.
The ECB has been concerned that its efforts to hold down
borrowing costs for Italy -- the euro zone's third largest
economy -- are only encouraging the Italian government to
slacken efforts to shore up its finances.
It has recently appeared to be calibrating its purchases,
allowing borrowing costs to rise to raise the pressure on Italy
to implement its previously promised austerity measures.
"We have confirmation that there is implementation of what
was said in terms of overall results. And that, of course, is of
extreme importance," Trichet told a news conference after the
central bank held interest rates at 1.5 percent.
Trichet said he had personally urged Italian leaders -- who
had begun to row back on budget cuts just after the ECB
initially supported the country by buying its bonds on the open
market -- to stick to their reforms.
Warning governments against the temptation to default on
their debts, Trichet said: "All euro area governments need to
demonstrate their inflexible determination to fully honor their
own individual sovereign signature."
He urged all governments to front-load reforms, implement
them in full and cut further if needed.
(Reporting by Sakari Souninen/Ruth Pitchford; editing by
Patrick Graham)