FRANKFURT, Sept 8 European Central Bank President Jean-Claude Trichet kept up pressure on Italy on Thursday to follow through on promised reforms but welcomed the country's latest steps on budget austerity.

The ECB has been concerned that its efforts to hold down borrowing costs for Italy -- the euro zone's third largest economy -- are only encouraging the Italian government to slacken efforts to shore up its finances.

It has recently appeared to be calibrating its purchases, allowing borrowing costs to rise to raise the pressure on Italy to implement its previously promised austerity measures.

"We have confirmation that there is implementation of what was said in terms of overall results. And that, of course, is of extreme importance," Trichet told a news conference after the central bank held interest rates at 1.5 percent.

Trichet said he had personally urged Italian leaders -- who had begun to row back on budget cuts just after the ECB initially supported the country by buying its bonds on the open market -- to stick to their reforms.

Warning governments against the temptation to default on their debts, Trichet said: "All euro area governments need to demonstrate their inflexible determination to fully honor their own individual sovereign signature."

He urged all governments to front-load reforms, implement them in full and cut further if needed. (Reporting by Sakari Souninen/Ruth Pitchford; editing by Patrick Graham)