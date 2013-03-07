FRANKFURT, March 7 Financial markets have calmed
after initial concern about Italian elections and there has been
little sign of worry spreading to other countries, European
Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Thursday.
He added that much of the fiscal consolidation being
undertaken in Italy was continuing despite the post-election
difficulties of forming a government.
"Markets after some excitement immediately after the
elections have now reverted back, more or less, to what they
were before," Draghi said at a news conference after the ECB
left the main refinancing rate at a record low of 0.75 percent.
"We have many signs that confidence (of) financial markets
in the euro area is returning. If we look at contagion, you have
seen certainly that the contagion to other countries has been
muted this time, contrary to what might've happened about a year
and a half ago. And this is another positive sign."
The euro zone debt crisis has wrought havoc in peripheral
euro zone economies for three years, and austerity-weary
populations are increasingly demanding an end to
budget-balancing measures, seen as worsening the crisis.
A dramatic anti-austerity vote at Italian elections has left
slim prospects for a durable, reform-minded government in Rome.
Draghi was governor of the Bank of Italy from 2006 to October
2011, after which he became president of the ECB.