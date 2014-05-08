BRUSSELS May 8 The European Central Bank may consider fresh monetary policy measures at its June meeting following publication of updated economic forecasts by the bank's staff, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday.

"At the end of (today's) discussion I would say that the Governing Council is comfortable with acting next time but before we want to see the staff projections that will come out in early June," Draghi told a news conference after the ECB decided to keep its interest rates unchanged at 0.25 percent.

