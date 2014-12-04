FRANKFURT Dec 4 European Central Bank policymakers Jens Weidmann and Sabine Lautenschlaeger, both Germans, opposed Thursday's ECB decision to firm up language on the expansion of the bank's balance sheet, central bank sources said.

The Governing Council strengthened the phrasing to say: "Our measures will have a sizeable impact on our balance sheet, which is intended to move towards the dimensions it had at the beginning of 2012."

Last month, the Governing Council had been unanimous in agreeing that the bank's policy measures would have a sizeable impact on the balance sheet, "which is expected to move towards the dimensions it had at the beginning of 2012."

The change meant "expected" became "intended" -- a strengthening in language that Weidmann, chief of Germany's Bundesbank, and Lautenschlaeger, a member of the ECB's Executive Board, did not support, the central bank sources said.

Both policymakers sit on the Governing Council, which compromises the six-member Executive Board and the governors of the 18 euro zone national central banks.