FRANKFURT, April 4 The 1 trillion euros of
3-year funds the European Central Bank has pumped into markets
has prevented a severe credit crunch and more time is needed to
see the full impact, ECB President Mario Draghi said on
Wednesday.
Economists broadly agree the ECB's double-dose of
low-interest 3-year funding - so-called LTROs - has helped avoid
a major reduction in lending by banks but data show there has
been no pick-up yet, raising questions about whether the money
is finding its intended target.
"These two operations have avoided substantially a major
credit crunch and have relieved funding pressures on the banks
and on the credit systems," Draghi said at the ECB's post-policy
meeting news conference.
He added that the full impact of the second LTRO had yet to
work its way through the financial system.
ECB data suggest banks, especially in Italy and Spain, have
used a large chunk of the three-year money to buy sovereign
debt, a move which has helped calm the euro zone debt crisis.
(for story click )
(Reporting by Marc Jones. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)