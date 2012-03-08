FRANKFURT, March 8 Euro zone governments and banks must ensure that the recent improvement in the euro zone financial situation continues following the ECB's 1 trillion euro injection of funding into the system, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Thursday.

"Both LTROs (3-year loan injections) have had such a powerful effect.. we have to see exactly how the financial landscape has changed as a result, and there are many complexities," Draghi told the ECB's regular monthly news conference after the bank held its key rate at 1.0 percent.

"I think the ball is in the governments' and the other actors' - especially banks - court to continue their reforms, to repair their balance sheets so that they can actually support the - especially banks now - support the recovery." (Writing by Marc Jones)