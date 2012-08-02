FRANKFURT Aug 2 The European Central Bank will
discuss loosening its collateral rules further next month and
could repeat previous measures like its injections of long-term,
ultra-cheap loans, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday.
"There will be a discussion of the collateral framework
which is foreseen for September," Draghi said, adding that the
ECB also had the option to offer banks more long-term loans.
The ECB funnelled 1 trillion euros into the banking system
with twin three-year loan operations in December and February,
but banks are still parking a large part of the funds back at
the ECB rather than lending to each other, firms or consumers.
