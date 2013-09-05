UPDATE 2-Bayer sells 11 pct of Covestro for 1.46 bln euros
* Reiterates will sell off all shares over next few years (Adds details on pricing provided by Bayer, analyst comment)
FRANKFURT, Sept 5 European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Thursday the bank would be keeping a close eye on money markets, which it has previously said are making unwarranted assumptions of a future rate rise.
"We will remain particularly attentive to the implications that these (money market) developments may have for the stance of monetary policy," Draghi told his regular monthly news conference.
Earlier, the ECB held its main interest rate at a record low of 0.5 percent. Draghi reiterated its so-called forward guidance on policy - that it expects its key rates to remain "at present or lower levels" for an extended period of time.
* Banc of California Inc- on february 28, subsidiary entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement with Caliber Home Loans, Inc - sec filing
* Mallinckrodt Plc- on february 28, co and units entered into a refinancing amendment no. 2 and incremental assumption agreement no. 3- sec filing