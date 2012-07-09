BRUSSELS, July 9 The effect of last week's ECB rate cut should not be underestimated and while any such action depends on the state of the economy, it should not be taken prematurely, European Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny said on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, ECB President Mario Draghi kept the door open to further interest rate cuts, saying any decision on further action would depend on economic data.

Asked about Draghi's comments, Nowotny told a seminar in Brussels: "Certainly when the time comes we have to look at the economy again, but I think we should not be premature with announcements."

The ECB cut its key policy rate to a record low 0.75 percent last week to shore up the euro zone economy, which is on the brink of recession. But even at 0.75 percent, the ECB's main interest rate is higher than that of any of the other four leading central banks.

"The ECB never kind of has a long-term plan concerning interest rate policy," Nowotny said. "This is something where we have to look at it with regard to the specific economic situation."

He said the effect of last week's cut should not be underestimated.

"What I want to underline is one should not undermine the effect of reducing the interest rate that we did last week."

He added: "Of course this is not an effect that is seen immediately, but this is an effect that is both for household and for corporate debt." (Reporting by Claire Davenport; additional reporting by Ethan Bilby; editing by Rex rrifield)