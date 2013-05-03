BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
BRATISLAVA May 3 The possibility of the European Central Bank cutting its deposit rate into negative territory is not relevant for the near-term, ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny said on Friday.
ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday the ECB was "technically ready" to cut the deposit rate from the current zero percent into negative territory, meaning it would start charging banks for holding their money overnight.
"Markets have over-interpreted the discussion yesterday," Nowotny told reporters in Bratislava.
"Of course, this is one of many options. But it is not an option that is relevant in the near future and it would need many aspects to analyse ... side effects and psychological effects," he added.
"So, this is nothing that is of short-term relevance."
(Reporting by Michael Winfrey, writing by Paul Carrel)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.