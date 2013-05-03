BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
VIENNA May 3 The European Central Bank plans to stick with a policy of low interest rates for some time, ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny told Austria's ORF radio on Friday.
"What we can do is to ease money supply. We also made clear that we want to keep to this policy of lower interest rates for some time. This should provide relief for investors," he said.
"But these are all preconditions. We cannot create economic activity by ourselves." (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.