PARIS Oct 2 The euro zone and its currency are
in better shape than they were, and less susceptible to
political instability in countries like Italy, Portugal and
Greece, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on
Wednesday.
Asked about the recent political problems in Italy, Draghi
told a news conference that he would only speak in general
terms, but that while such instability could cause local
economic problems, it did not spread to the bloc as a whole.
"It doesn't really hurt the foundation of the euro zone as
it used to do a few years ago," he told a news conference in
Paris. "The euro zone and the euro (are) more resilient than
(they were) a few years ago.
He said the ECB's pledge to provide funds in some
circumstances to countries in difficulty had helped.
"(Also) the governance of the euro area has progressed
significantly," he said.
Draghi was speaking after the ECB left interest rates on
hold.