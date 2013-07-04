FRANKFURT, July 4 European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi said on Thursday that the ECB rules
governing bond-buying intervention were unchanged, all but
directly leaving Portugal alone to resolve a crisis that has
seen its bond yields rocket this week
"You know what the conditions are," Draghi told a new
conference when asked whether Portugal might benefit from the
programme, known as Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT).
OMT requires a country to seek outside help from the euro
rescue fund and be issuing debt regularly on the bond market for
the central bank to intervene and buy its bonds.
Portugal has been issuing Treasury bills but is not
regularly issuing longer-dated bonds across the yield curve.
The bailed-out country's yields have been rising sharply
following ministerial resignations that may force an election
over continued budget austerity.