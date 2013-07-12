BERLIN, July 12 European Central Bank executive
board member Peter Praet said in a German newspaper interview
published on Friday that ECB interest rates would remain at
their current rates, or be cut even further, as long as
inflation remains moderate.
Abandoning its policy of never pre-committing on future
rates, the ECB said last Thursday it would keep rates at their
current record lows, or even lower, for an extended period - its
first, tentative use of so-called 'forward guidance'.
"The time frame is in our view linked to the inflation trend
remaining restrained," Praet told business daily Handelsblatt.
"As long as this trend continues, the key rates will remain at
current levels or be cut further."
The ECB kept its main refinancing rate at 0.5 percent and
kept its deposit rate at zero at last week's policy meeting.