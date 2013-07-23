BRIEF-Howard Hughes Corp announces pricing of $800,000,000 senior notes due 2025
* The howard hughes corporation® announces pricing of $800,000,000 senior notes due 2025
MILAN, July 23 European Central Bank executive board member Peter Praet said in an interview with an Italian newspaper published on Tuesday that interest rates could be further lowered.
"Our base interest rates could be lowered further, as clarified by our forward guidance message," Praet told Corriere della Sera.
"Furthermore, as a non-standard measure, we continue with offering banks unlimited liquidity," Praet said.
The ECB's main refinancing rate stands at a record low of 0.5 percent and the deposit rate it pays banks for holding their cash is at zero. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)
* Easterly Government Properties -may offer and sell shares of common stock having an aggregate offering price of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2m4onx0) Further company coverage:
* America First Multifamily Investors L.P. reports fourth quarter 2016 earnings