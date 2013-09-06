FRANKFURT, Sept 6 The European Central Bank does
not see risks to financial stability stemming from its record
low interest rates that would merit policy action, ECB Executive
Board member Yves Mersch said on Friday.
Speaking a day after the ECB said it was ready to cut
interest rates or pump more money into the euro zone economy,
Mersch also said the bank had to watch that inflation did not
drift too far from its target on the upside, or the downside.
"We do not see risks to financial stability stemming from
the current low level of interest rates that would warrant
policy action," Mersch said in a speech at an ECB roundtable
event in Frankfurt.
"Moreover the medium-term outlook for inflation remains
subdued."
Turning to inflation, Mersch said that the central bank
would not tolerate too low inflation any more than it being
above its target of below, but close to 2 percent.
"The central bank has to achieve its objective
symmetrically: to avoid falling short of its price stability
objective on either side," he said.
Euro zone inflation slowed to 1.3 percent in August. The ECB
staff projections, published on Thursday, see inflation
remaining at that level next year.
Mersch also said that, in general, low rates can boost asset
prices to excessive levels.
"Keeping monetary policy rates too low for too long may
encourage excessive risk-taking in some markets," Mersch added.
"This may spur the creation of asset bubbles and have
repercussions on financial stability."
The bank left its key interest rate unchanged at 0.5 percent
on Thursday, as expected by all 60 economists polled by Reuters.
But ECB President Mario Draghi said the policymaking
Governing Council did discuss a possible rate cut at its monthly
meeting, partly due to concern about money market rates and the
uncertain nature of the recovery.
The ECB expects to begin its new role as European banking
supervisor in the autumn of next year, and Mersch stressed there
would be no conflict of interest between this new task and the
central bank's job of delivering stables prices.
"In most of all cases the actions necessary to maintain
price stability and those required to maintain financial
stability are fully aligned," Mersch added.
"If, however a conflict arises between these two objectives,
it is clear that ECB's mandate leaves no discretion: The primary
mandate is to secure price stability. "
