FRANKFURT, July 3 The European Central Bank will
publish details of its new long-term loan programme for banks
later on Thursday, it said.
"As a follow-up to the decisions taken in early June, the
Governing Council today also decided on specific modalities for
the targeted longer-term refinancing operations, TLTROs," the
ECB said in a statement.
"The aim of the TLTROs is to enhance the functioning of the
monetary policy transmission mechanism by supporting lending to
the real economy. A press release on the modalities for the
TLTROs will be published today at 3:30 PM (1330 GMT)."
The ECB kept interest rates unchanged at its July policy
meeting on Thursday.
