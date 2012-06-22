(Adds details)
FRANKFURT, June 22 Credit rating agency DBRS
said on Friday it would decide by late August whether or not to
cut its ratings of Spain and Ireland below the crucial A
threshold, a move that could substantially raise the cost of
funding for the two countries' hard hit banks.
A downgrade from the A (high) rating DBRS now has for Spain
and A (low) for Ireland, to triple-B or lower would - under
current European Central Bank rules - trigger the ECB to charge
commercial banks an additional 5 percent penalty for using
Spain's bonds as collateral in its lending operations.
DBRS is one of four rating firms the ECB uses to rate
collateral and, following Moody's three-notch downgrade of Spain
earlier in June, is the only one saving both Spanish and Irish
bonds from the extra charge.
The ratings agency said it wanted clarity on four factors
before making its decision on whether to downgrade, namely the
stabilisation of the Spanish banking sector, the EU-IMF loan
programme for Greece, funding conditions in Spain and the
ongoing Europe-wide policy response to the debt crisis.
In a move that will cushion any possible DBRS downgrades,
the ECB said on Friday it would start accepting a wider range of
asset-backed security-style collateral for banks as well as
assets of lower quality.
Italy and Portugal, two of the other countries at the centre
of the euro zone debt crisis, are also in line for a potential
DBRS downgrade.
Fergus McCormick, DBRS's head of sovereign ratings gave an
extremely downbeat interview of Spain's situation to Reuters
last week. He and senior DBRS official Alan Reid
offered Spain a glimmer of hope on Friday though, welcoming the
results of stress tests of its banks this week.
"DBRS views these estimates as positive because they remove
some uncertainty, and appear to be well covered by the 100
billion (bank bailout) announcement," they said.
"Another important consideration is the effect on Spain's
public debt of the EFSF or ESM (bailout funds) injection into
the Spanish banks, which will help determine any change in the
Spanish government's debt trajectory," they said, also adding
that comprehensive crisis action by the euro zone would help
stabilise the ratings.
(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Toby Chopra)