NEW YORK Jan 31 Rating agency Standard and
Poor's on Thursday affirmed the European Central Bank's top
triple-A rating, citing the bank's monetary flexibility and the
high average sovereign ratings among the euro zone's member
nations.
The outlook is stable, the agency added.
"The ECB's monetary policy flexibility is supported by the
euro's role as a reserve currency, the euro's free floating
exchange rate regime, and the credibility of the ECB's monetary
policy," S&P said in a statement.
"The ratings on the ECB are also based on the eurozone
members' GDP-weighted average rating of 'AA-minus' and our
assessment of the ECB's most creditworthy members' ability and
willingness to act to maintain confidence in the euro," the
statement added.
Moody's Investors Service currently rates the bank Aaa, also
with a stable outlook.