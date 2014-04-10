WASHINGTON, April 10 The European Central Bank
is ready to use unconventional tools to cope with any overly
prolonged period of low inflation, the ECB's vice president
said, although he added that "people seem to expect too much
from central banks".
While reiterating the ECB's readiness to take further action
if needed, Vitor Constancio also pressed euro zone governments
on Thursday to take measures to promote investment and spur
demand as the bloc faces a slow recovery.
The ECB opened the door after its policy meeting last
Thursday to turning on its money-printing presses to keep
inflation from staying too low. But it shows no sign of
embarking on so-called quantitative easing (QE) any time soon.
Constancio said monetary policy loses some of its
effectiveness after a banking crisis.
"Nevertheless, monetary policy will continue to provide some
stimulus," he said in the text of a speech for delivery in
Washington on Thursday.
He said this had been "confirmed several times by our
forward guidance and by the recent statement by the ECB's
Governing Council that it was unanimous in its 'commitment to
using also unconventional instruments within our mandate to cope
effectively with risks of a too prolonged period of low
inflation'."
Earlier on Thursday, ECB Executive Board member Peter Praet,
when asked about QE options, said the ECB's signal that it is
ready to act was what is important for now.
Constancio said monetary policy could not do everything.
"Governments have to accept responsibility for measures that
favour investment and increase demand", he said.
Although the euro zone was experiencing a mild recovery,
Constancio said: "Risks for growth remain tilted to the
downside."
In the short-term, a slowdown in emerging markets, a fall in
domestic private investment, and weak domestic demand posed
obstacles to growth in Europe.
Further out, the ageing population was a structural
challenge, he said.
"We are now experiencing a period of financial stability,
but we face the double risk of short-term high unemployment with
low inflation that aggravates the burden of the debt overhang
with a long-term risk of quite low potential growth," he said.
