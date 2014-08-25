BANGALORE Aug 25 Banks will next week pay back 2.3 billion euros of the crisis loans they took from the European Central Bank in 2011 and 2012, up from this week's repayment, a Reuters poll of euro money market traders showed on Monday.

The ECB pumped slightly more than 1 trillion euros into the money markets in December 2011 and February 2012 in the form of three-year long-term loans to stave off a credit crunch and keep the currency bloc intact.

Banks have repaid more than half of that cash early, including this week's repayments of 1.4 billion euros, as they go through the final stages of the ECB's Europe-wide health checks.

The regular Reuters survey suggested banks will borrow 105.0 billion euros at the weekly tender and 10.0 billion euros at the three-month operation this week.

That would be slightly less than the 107.612 billion euros of the weekly and 10.949 billion euros of the three-month tender maturing this week.

ALLOTMENT

ONE-WEEK THREE MONTH --------------------------------------------------------------- MEDIAN 105.0 10.0 MEAN 108.9 9.0 MODE 105.0 10.0 HIGHEST 130.0 12.0 LOWEST 100.0 5.0 COUNT 21 21 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------

THREE-YEAR LTRO REPAYMENTS

FIRST LTRO SECOND LTRO ---------------------------------------------------------------- MEDIAN 1.0 1.3 MEAN 1.3 1.8 MODE 1.0 1.0 HIGHEST 4.0 5.0 LOWEST 0.4 0.5 COUNT 20 20 ----------------------------------------------------------------

