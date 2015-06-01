BENGALURU, June 1 The European Central Bank will lend just 50 billion euros to banks through its fourth targeted long-term refinancing operation (TLTRO) on June 16, a Reuters poll found on Monday. That median forecast from a poll of 17 money market traders is around half the 97.8 billion euros banks took at the last cheap, long-term loan operation in March. The amount borrowed in at the March TLTRO far outstripped expectations, suggesting the euro zone's nascent recovery was spurring lending. But this time the allotted amount will be lower, all but one of the 17 traders said. "They will go for a smaller amount. Firstly because of the quantitative easing programme and secondly, and most importantly, the bulk of the amount (they intended to borrow from March to June) was taken up in March," said one trader. A wider poll of 22 traders found banks will borrow 90 billion euros at the ECB's weekly tender, less than the 101.1 billion maturing from last week. ---------------------------------------------------------------- ALLOTMENT ONE-WEEK TLTRO --------------------------------------------------------------- MEDIAN 90.0 50.0 MEAN 91.6 57.4 MODE 90.0 50.0 HIGHEST 100.0 98.0 LOWEST 85.0 25.0 COUNT 22 17 ---------------------------------------------------------------- GUIDE TO EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK ANNOUNCEMENTS ANNOUNCEMENTS ON ECB OPEN MARKET OPERATIONS ECB WEBSITE www.ecb.int (Reporting By Aaradhana Ramesh, additional reporting by Swati Chaturvedi, polling by Hari Kishan; editing by John Stonestreet)