Nov 16 The European Central Bank is likely to diversify the 60 billion euros a month of mostly government bonds it has been buying since March to include municipal bonds, a Reuters poll found on Monday. The ECB is examining whether to buy municipal bonds of some cities or regions, according to Reuters sources Eleven of 20 traders polled said the ECB was likely to do so and four said it was highly likely. Of those that answered an additional question, ten of 12 traders said such a move would be effective. One trader added it would be more effective than cutting the deposit rate, which is already at -0.2 percent and may be trimmed again. "They're obviously trying to expand the programme," said another trader. "Now they're going down the food chain a bit." Despite the flood of extra money from the ECB's quantitative easing programme, prices in October were just 0.1 percent higher than a year ago - nowhere near the central bank's target for inflation, which is just below 2 percent. It's likely the ECB will ease policy further in December. The poll also found banks would borrow 60.5 billion euros from the ECB at its weekly refinancing operation, slightly less than the 62.53 billion euros maturing from last week. ---------------------------------------------------------------- ALLOTMENT ONE-WEEK --------------------------------------------------------------- MEDIAN 60.5 MEAN 61.2 MODE 60.0 HIGHEST 65.0 LOWEST 60.0 COUNT 22 ---------------------------------------------------------------- How likely is the ECB to include municipal bonds in its QE programme? 1 said highly unlikely, 4 said unlikely, 11 said likely and 4 said highly likely. If it does, will it be effective? 10 said yes and 2 said no. GUIDE TO EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK ANNOUNCEMENTS ANNOUNCEMENTS ON ECB OPEN MARKET OPERATIONS ECB WEBSITE <www.ecb.int> (Reporting by Aaradhana Ramesh; Polling by Krishna Eluri; Editing by Larry King)