Oct 5 The European Central Bank is expected to lend banks 70.0 billion euros ($78.62 billion) at its weekly refinancing operation, a Reuters poll found on Monday.

That is slightly less than the 72.55 billion euros maturing from last week.

Forecasts in the poll of 23 euro money market traders ranged from 69 billion to 75 billion euros.

ALLOTMENT

ALLOTMENT

ONE-WEEK --------------------------------------------------------------- MEDIAN 70.0 MEAN 70.3 MODE 70.0 HIGHEST 75.0 LOWEST 69.0 COUNT 23 ----------------------------------------------------------------