Jan 11 There is virtually no chance the European Central Bank will cut its already negative deposit rate again over the next three months, according to a poll of euro area money market traders taken on Monday. The ECB faced a backlash from financial markets early last month when its stimulus package - a small 10-basis-point deposit rate cut to -0.30 percent and no increase in its 60 billion euros a month of government bond purchases - failed to meet investor expectations. Despite this, a majority of 22 traders polled on Monday saw no chance the ECB would cut its deposit rate when it met later this month. Almost the same majority said there was no chance of a cut at the March meeting. Late last week, money markets were pricing in a nearly 50 percent likelihood the ECB would lower its deposit rate in March, but traders polled only assigned a median 5 percent chance of such a move. "We don't think it would make any sense - it would not help change anything," said one trader. "If they thought the situation was that bad, they would've taken a bigger step last time." The regular weekly survey also forecast that banks would borrow 69.5 billion euros from the ECB at its weekly refinancing operations, slightly less than the 70.632 billion euros taken last time. ---------------------------------------------- ALLOTMENT ONE-WEEK --------------------------------------------- MEDIAN 69.5 MEAN 69.2 MODE 70.0 HIGHEST 80.0 LOWEST 60.0 COUNT 22 ---------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------ What is the probability, in percent, the ECB will cut its deposit rate in January March ------------------------------------------------------------ MEDIAN 0 5 MEAN 4 14 MODE 0 0 HIGHEST 30 60 LOWEST 0 0 COUNT 22 21 ---------------------------------------------- GUIDE TO EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK ANNOUNCEMENTS ANNOUNCEMENTS ON ECB OPEN MARKET OPERATIONS ECB WEBSITE (Reporting by Siddharth Iyer, polling by Kailash Bathija, editing by Larry King)