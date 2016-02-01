Feb 1 The European Central Bank will lend 65 billion euros ($70.54 billion) to banks at its upcoming weekly refinancing tender, a Reuters poll of euro money market traders showed on Monday. That is slightly less than the 68.964 billion euros maturing last week. Forecasts in the poll of 21 traders ranged from 64 billion to 70 billion euros for the weekly tender. --------------------------------------------------------------- ALLOTMENT ONE-WEEK --------------------------------------------------------------- MEDIAN 65.0 MEAN 66.0 MODE 65.0 HIGHEST 70.0 LOWEST 64.0 COUNT 21 -------------------------------------------------------------- GUIDE TO EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK ANNOUNCEMENTS ANNOUNCEMENTS ON ECB OPEN MARKET OPERATIONS ECB WEBSITE www.ecb.int ($1 = 0.9215 euros) (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar; Polling by Vartika Sahu and Sarmista Sen, editing by Larry King)