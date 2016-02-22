Feb 22 Banks will borrow 20 billion euros ($22.1 billion) from the European Central Bank under its three-month long-term refinancing operation, a Reuters poll found on Monday.

That is less than the 21.8 billion euros maturing.

The poll of 22 euro money market traders also found the ECB will lend banks 60 billion euros at its weekly tender, less than the 61.8 billion euros maturing.

----------------------------------------------------------------

ALLOTMENT

ONE-WEEK LTRO --------------------------------------------------------------- MEDIAN 60.0 20.0 MEAN 61.4 18.5 MODE 60.0 20.0 HIGHEST 68.0 23.0 LOWEST 60.0 9.0 COUNT 22 19 ----------------------------------------------------------------

GUIDE TO EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK ANNOUNCEMENTS ANNOUNCEMENTS ON ECB OPEN MARKET OPERATIONS ECB WEBSITE www.ecb.int ($1 = 0.9042 euros) (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar; Polling by Vartika Sahu)