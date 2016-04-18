April 18 The European Central Bank will lend 55 billion euros at its weekly refinancing operation, a Reuters poll found on Monday. This is slightly less than the 55.71 billion euros ($63 billion) maturing from last week. Forecasts in the poll of 23 euro money market traders ranged from 50 billion to 60 billion euros. ALLOTMENT ONE-WEEK MEDIAN 55 MEAN 55.3 MODE 55 HIGHEST 60 LOWEST 50 COUNT 23 GUIDE TO EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK ANNOUNCEMENTS ANNOUNCEMENTS ON ECB OPEN MARKET OPERATIONS ECB WEBSITE <www.ecb.int> ($1 = 0.8846 euros) (Reporting By Krishna Eluri, polling by Hari Kishan, editing by Larry King)