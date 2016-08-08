Aug 8 The European Central Bank will allot 42.0 billion euros ($46.6 billion) to banks at its weekly refinancing operation, a Reuters poll found on Monday. That is slightly less than the 42.989 billion euros maturing from last week. Forecasts in the poll of 19 euro money market traders ranged from 40.0 billion to 45.0 billion euros. ALLOTMENT ONE-WEEK MEDIAN 42.0 MEAN 42.2 MODE 40.0 HIGHEST 45.0 LOWEST 40.0 COUNT 19 GUIDE TO EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK ANNOUNCEMENTS ANNOUNCEMENTS ON ECB OPEN MARKET OPERATIONS ECB WEBSITE <www.ecb.int> ($1 = 0.9018 euros) (Reporting by Vartika Sahu; Polling by Krishna Eluri; editing by John Stonestreet)