Sept 12 The European Central Bank is expected to lend 41 billion euros ($46.0 billion) at its weekly refinancing operation, a Reuters poll found on Monday. That is slightly less than the 41.8 billion euros maturing from last week. Forecasts in the poll of 20 euro money market traders ranged from 40 billion to 46 billion euros. ALLOTMENT ONE-WEEK MEDIAN 41.0 MEAN 41.9 MODE 40.0 HIGHEST 46.0 LOWEST 40.0 COUNT 20 GUIDE TO EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK ANNOUNCEMENTS ANNOUNCEMENTS ON ECB OPEN MARKET OPERATIONS ECB WEBSITE <www.ecb.int> ($1 = 0.8914 euros) (Reporting by Purnita Deb; Polling by Vartika Sahu; Editing by Larry King)