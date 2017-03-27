March 27 Banks will take 2.5 billion euros ($2.7 billion) at the European Central Bank's three-month refinancing operation and 30.5 billion euros at the regular weekly tender, a Reuters poll of euro money market traders showed on Monday. That compares with 2.67 billion euros maturing from the three-month operation in December and 32.68 billion euros from last week. ALLOTMENT ONE-WEEK THREE-MONTHS MEDIAN 30.5 2.5 MEAN 30.7 2.8 MODE 30.0 2.5 HIGHEST 50.0 5.0 LOWEST 19.0 1.0 COUNT 18 17 GUIDE TO EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK ANNOUNCEMENTS ANNOUNCEMENTS ON ECB OPEN MARKET OPERATIONS ECB WEBSITE ($1 = 0.9206 euros) (Reporting by Rahul Karunakar; Polling by Hari Kishan)