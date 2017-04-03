April 3 The European Central Bank will allot 13.8 billion euros ($14.7 billion) to banks at its weekly refinancing operation, less than the 14.8 billion euros maturing from last week, a Reuters poll found on Monday. Forecasts in the poll of 20 euro money market traders ranged from 10.0 billion to 15.0 billion euros for the operation. ALLOTMENT ONE-WEEK MEDIAN 13.8 MEAN 13.3 MODE 15.0 HIGHEST 15.0 LOWEST 10.0 COUNT 20 GUIDE TO EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK ANNOUNCEMENTS ANNOUNCEMENTS ON ECB OPEN MARKET OPERATIONS ECB WEBSITE www.ecb.int ($1 = 0.9381 euros) (Reporting by Vartika Sahu; Polling by Kailash Bathija)