BANGALORE, Nov 25 Banks will next week repay 4.5 billion euros ($6 billion) of the European Central Bank's three year crisis loans, a Reuters poll of 21 euro money market traders found on Monday. Banks will return 2.0 billion euros of the ECB's first three-year loans and 2.5 billion of the second, much less than the combined 7.923 billion euros they will repay this week. Banks have already repaid over a third - 388.7 billion euros - of the over one trillion euros lent in the ECB's twin three-year long-term refinancing operations (LTROs) in late 2011 and early 2012. By repaying the ECB's crisis funds early, banks are reducing the level of excess liquidity - cash beyond what lenders need to cover their day-to-day operations - in the system, already at a two-year low of around 159 billion euros. On Friday, the central bank said it would stop banks from paying back any of the LTROs during the year-end period, to ensure there are no hiccups over the typically busy period when lenders get their books in order. The regular poll of 25 economists showed the ECB is expected to allot 87 billion euros at its weekly refinancing tender, similar to the amount maturing from last week. At the three month operation, the ECB will lend 6.0 billion euros, less than the 6.8 billion borrowed last time. --------------------------------------------------------------- ALLOTMENT ONE-WEEK THREE-MONTH --------------------------------------------------------------- MEDIAN 87 6.0 MEAN 87 6.4 MODE 90 6.0 HIGHEST 95 10.0 LOWEST 80 3.0 COUNT 25 23 --------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------- THREE-YEAR LTRO REPAYMENTS FIRST LTRO SECOND LTRO --------------------------------------------------------------- MEDIAN 2.0 2.5 MEAN 2.3 2.8 MODE 2.0 2.0 HIGHEST 4.0 6.0 LOWEST 0.3 0.3 COUNT 21 21 --------------------------------------------------------------- GUIDE TO EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK ANNOUNCEMENTS ANNOUNCEMENTS ON ECB OPEN MARKET OPERATIONS ECB WEBSITE www.ecb.int ($1 = 0.7394 euros) (Reporting by Anu Bararia; Polling by Diptarka Roy; editing by Ron Askew)