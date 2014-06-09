BANGALORE, June 9 Banks will repay 7.5 billion euros ($10.2 billion) of the European Central Bank's long-term crisis loans next week, less than the 10.6 billion euros they will return this week, a Reuters poll found on Monday. The ECB extended more than 1 trillion euros of three-year loans to banks in December 2011 and February 2012 as they struggled with funding constraints at the peak of the euro zone's debt crisis. Starting in January last year, more than half of those loans have been repaid early. At the ECB's regular weekly refinancing tender, banks in the euro area are expected to borrow 130 billion euros, compared with the 149 billion euros maturing from last week. Banks will also take 20 billion euros at the one-month operation this week, less than the 32 billion euros they took in a similar auction last month. ---------------------------------------------------------------- ALLOTMENT ONE-WEEK ONE-MONTH --------------------------------------------------------------- MEDIAN 130.0 20.0 MEAN 130.0 19.3 MODE 150.0 20.0 HIGHEST 160.0 32.0 LOWEST 75.0 4.0 COUNT 17 13 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------- THREE-YEAR LTRO REPAYMENTS FIRST LTRO SECOND LTRO ---------------------------------------------------------------- MEDIAN 4.5 3.0 MEAN 5.0 3.3 MODE 2.0 5.0 HIGHEST 12.0 7.0 LOWEST 1.5 0.5 COUNT 18 18 ---------------------------------------------------------------- GUIDE TO EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK ANNOUNCEMENTS ANNOUNCEMENTS ON ECB OPEN MARKET OPERATIONS ECB WEBSITE www.ecb.int ($1 = 0.7345 euros) (Reporting by Rahul Karunakar; Polling by Siddharth Iyer and Swati Chaturvedi; Editing by Catherine Evans)