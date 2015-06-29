June 29 Banks are expected to borrow 90 billion euros at the European Central Bank's weekly refinancing operation, similar to the 88.234 billion euros maturing from last week, a Reuters poll of euro money market traders showed.

Forecasts in the poll of 20 traders ranged from 80 billion to 95 billion euros.

The poll was conducted on Monday, after Greece and its international creditors failed to secure a last-ditch cash-for-reforms deal, setting up the likelihood of a technical default on Tuesday to be followed by a Greek referendum on Sunday.

----------------------------------------------------------------

ALLOTMENT

ONE-WEEK --------------------------------------------------------------- MEDIAN 90.0 MEAN 88.6 MODE 85.0 HIGHEST 95.0 LOWEST 80.0 COUNT 20 ----------------------------------------------------------------

(Reporting and polling by Rahul Karunakar and Aaradhana Ramesh; Editing by Larry King)