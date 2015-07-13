July 13 The European Central Bank will lend 75 billion euros at its weekly refinancing operation, according to a Reuters poll taken after euro zone leaders reached a deal with Greece to keep the country afloat and part of the currency union.

That is slightly more than the 74.463 billion euros maturing from last week.

Forecasts in the poll of 23 euro money market traders ranged from 70 billion to 77 billion euros.

----------------------------------------------------------------

ALLOTMENT

ALLOTMENT

ONE-WEEK --------------------------------------------------------------- MEDIAN 75.0 MEAN 73.5 MODE 75.0 HIGHEST 77.0 LOWEST 70.0 COUNT 23