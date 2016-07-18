July 18 The European Central Bank will lend 41.3 billion euros to banks at its weekly refinancing operation, a Reuters poll suggested on Monday. That is less than the 42.47 billion euros maturing from last week. Forecasts in the poll of 18 euro money market traders ranged from 40 billion to 48 billion euros. ALLOTMENT ONE-WEEK MEDIAN 41.3 MEAN 42.0 MODE 40.0 HIGHEST 48.0 LOWEST 40.0 COUNT 18 GUIDE TO EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK ANNOUNCEMENTS ANNOUNCEMENTS ON ECB OPEN MARKET OPERATIONS ECB WEBSITE <www.ecb.int> (Reporting By Vartika Sahu, Polling by Shrutee Sarkar)