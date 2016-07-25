July 25 The European Central Bank will allot 9.0 billion euros ($9.9 billion) at its three-month operation this week and 44.0 billion euros at the weekly refinancing tender, a Reuters poll of euro money market traders found on Monday. That is less than the 9.388 billion euros borrowed in the three-month long-term refinancing tender at the end of April. The amount expected to be borrowed in this week's seven-day tender is similar to last time's 43.569 billion euros. ALLOTMENT ONE-WEEK THREE-MONTHS MEDIAN 44.0 9.0 MEAN 43.7 8.7 MODE 45.0 9.0 HIGHEST 50.0 12.0 LOWEST 40.0 6.0 COUNT 19 18 GUIDE TO EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK ANNOUNCEMENTS ANNOUNCEMENTS ON ECB OPEN MARKET OPERATIONS ECB WEBSITE <www.ecb.int> ($1 = 0.9101 euros) (Reporting By Vartika Sahu, Polling by Shrutee Sarkar, Editing by Robin Pomeroy)