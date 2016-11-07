* reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/CountryWeb/#/AL/refi-poll poll data BENGALURU, Nov 7 The European Central Bank will allot 32.0 billion euros ($35.4 billion) at its next weekly refinancing operation, slightly less than the 32.7 billion euros maturing this week, a Reuters poll showed on Monday. It is also expected to ease policy further to boost growth and inflation in the currency bloc, according to 12 of the 16 traders who answered an extra question in the survey. "We are expecting a QE extension in March but we don't expect a rate cut," one trader said. Four traders said the ECB would ease further by the end of this year, eight said it would ease next year and four said it would not ease at all. A Reuters poll of economists conducted last month said the ECB would extend and tweak its asset purchase programme, possibly in December. ALLOTMENT ONE-WEEK MEDIAN 32.0 MEAN 31.4 MODE 32.0 HIGHEST 35.0 LOWEST 25.0 COUNT 19 GUIDE TO EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK ANNOUNCEMENTS ANNOUNCEMENTS ON ECB OPEN MARKET OPERATIONS ECB WEBSITE <www.ecb.int> ($1 = 0.9038 euros) (Reporting By Anu Bararia; Polling by Shrutee Sarkar; editing by John Stonestreet)